Letter: Kendra Horn will look after Oklahoma's best interests as senator

As the election draws near it is vital that we step into a season of reflection and honest evaluation of the candidates and the value they bring to Oklahoma. Our state has become an epicenter of opportunity, diversity and strength for residents and businesses alike.

The only way to propel this growth and spirit we have worked so hard for is by casting our vote for those that embody this message wholeheartedly.

In a political landscape littered with extremists, Kendra Horn is a moderate Democrat who will always vote for Oklahoma’s best interest. Time and time again she has proven that she does not have a personal agenda to push but rather a fortitude to stand for what is right for all Oklahomans.

Her approach and attitude resonate deeply with me, as a community banker. Horn knows that community banks have different needs than large corporations just as we know that small and mid-size businesses have unique banking needs.

She has always been a friend to the Oklahoma banking industry. Banking is a heavily regulated industry, and this burden swells each year. Horn co-sponsored the SAFE Banking Act and works diligently on the behalf of all Oklahoma businesses to ensure access to fair and sound banking resources.

As a community banker, I work with businesses daily to help them pave the way to success. In the same manner, Horn provides us with the support and resources we need to continue to flourish in the communities we serve.

