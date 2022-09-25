Letter: Ken Burns column unfairly blames Americans for rise of WWII fascism

The column "Shameful U.S. chapter," claiming that "Americans fueled rise of Nazis, Holocaust," cherry-picks history and ignores the times to promote a false narrative of collective guilt (Sept. 18).

Buried in the body of the column, Ken Burns and his co-authors admit that the U.S. accepted more refugees from Nazi terror than any other sovereign nation. The authors complain that more should have been done. This is self-righteous hindsight.

Recall the 1930s, when Hitler seized power. There was active fascism in Britain and Italy. The U.S. was in the grip of the worst depression in its history. The unemployment rate was 25%. Put yourself in President Franklin Roosevelt's place. How would you explain to unemployed voters that now was the time to open the nation's doors to millions of displaced persons?

In the late 1930s, the horrors of the Holocaust were then unknown, and unthinkable. The scale of the genocide was not known until the months after Adolph Hitler invaded Russia in 1941. By that time, Roosevelt was scrambling to prevent disaster in the Pacific while keeping focus on the main task – to defeat Nazi Germany in battle to free all Europe.

The U.S. companies that did business with Germany in the 1930s showed no more, and no less, ethics than the U.S. businesses that do business with China today, and those that did business with Russia until recently, despite the odor of their civil rights abuses.

It is anachronistic to use hindsight to judge those desperate times.

