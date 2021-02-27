Letter: Keep Sunday as a day of rest

Advancing from an Oklahoma Senate panel, a bill by Sen. Adam Pugh would allow car dealerships to sell vehicles on Sunday ("Bill would allow car dealerships to sell on Sundays," Feb. 19).

In reacting to that idea, candor requires me to confess some personal bias. In a former life, I once pastored a church, and I still wear the clerical collar — figuratively speaking.

Candor further requires us all to note that the roots of "Sunday laws," aka "blue laws," go back to a time when the federal constitutional prohibition of religious establishment applied only to the federal government.

That some states passed Sunday or blue laws for the avowed purpose of encouraging worship was in most quarters not even viewed as a problem.

All of that said, there is ample secular justification for legally setting aside a day of rest.

That is true even though the day traditionally selected is the day most Christians regard as especially sacred.