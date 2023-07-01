How appalling to read the June 23 Tulsa World article “Faith advisers push for full minute of silence, biblical posters in every class, Ryan Walters says.”

You would think this committee would understand that schools need to focus on education and absolutely stay away from religion and politics. The committee is made of mostly faith leaders and politicians; where are the educators?

Oklahoma's 49th education ranking necessitates concentration on teaching, not installing Walters' “traditional religious values.” Is Walters trying to push on our children the values he learned at Harding University, a private Christian school in Searcy, Arkansas?

For the want-to-be lawyer Walters and his minions, the word "God" or the "divine" is never mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. It does state, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

Regarding the Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson saw religious freedom as essential for a functioning republic. Without religious freedom and a strict separation of church and state, “kings, nobles and priests” threatened to create a dangerous aristocracy.

I suggest that individuals teach their children religion at home or at their place of worship and keep it out of the schools. The word of the day is: proselytization.