The First Amendment — "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …" and guaranteeing free speech — could be argued that its basis is from those who landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620.

The Pilgrims fled England because they did not want to be part of the Church of England. So many left. That freedom of religion led to our country's founding.

We, as a country, have maintained that freedom from funding a religion, leaving that to individual faiths and denominations. It should not change.

A denominal school should be funded by the denomination.

