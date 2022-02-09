Letter: Keep religion out of Oklahoma public school classrooms

Regarding the proposed bills to fine and/or terminate teachers who teach facts over beliefs, I would encourage you to think of Oklahomans, such as myself, who might then be able to implement fines and possible termination of teachers who mention the Bible, Jesus, God or Christianity.

I am not a Christian. Have no desire to be a Christian and since my childhood growing in up in the 1980s have long been offended by the frequent and inappropriate emphasis of Christianity in Oklahoma public schools.

Back in 1986, I was so excited I finally made it to 10th grade biology. I could hardly wait to learn about how life on this planet works. Actually excited to be in class!

The first day of class, the teacher told us he was required by law to teach evolution. He then held up a Bible and said that was the only book he believed in and he didn’t believe the nonsense he was forced to teach.

To his credit, he never mentioned it again, but my heart sank to my feet. A biology teacher who doesn't believe in evolution? You've got to be joking.