Letter: Keep others alive by wearing mask and using hand sanitizer

I believe that people should wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer when they go to help people.

We need to help people and keep each other alive. COVID-19 is a deadly virus and a huge portion of humans have died.

It is time for all of us to help to look out for others.

Wearing a mask will keep a lot more people alive. Mask doesn’t fully stop the virus but it helps a lot.

The new variant really affects kids and if they are under 12 years old; they can’t get the vaccine.

I hope people will quit fighting and join together to do everything we can to maybe prevent one person from getting sick.

I think if we all worked together, we could save many lives.

Editor's Note: Hayden Whitebook is a student at Enhanced Learning Center Cooperative and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 26.

