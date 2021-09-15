Letter: Keep others alive by wearing mask and using hand sanitizer

I believe that people should wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer when they go to help people.
We need to help people and keep each other alive. COVID-19 is a deadly virus and a huge portion of humans have died.
It is time for all of us to help to look out for others.
Wearing a mask will keep a lot more people alive. Mask doesn’t fully stop the virus but it helps a lot.
The new variant really affects kids and if they are under 12 years old; they can’t get the vaccine.
I hope people will quit fighting and join together to do everything we can to maybe prevent one person from getting sick.
I think if we all worked together, we could save many lives.
Editor's Note: Hayden Whitebook is a student at Enhanced Learning Center Cooperative and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 26.
