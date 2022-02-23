Letter: Keep bad language out of TV shows

I am 70+ years old and do not consider myself to be a prude. I have been in the communication field (newspapers) for most of my adult life and I think I recognize that language is important in how it is used and misused.

I was recently watching an episode of “American Pickers” on TV and the main personality looks at a 1959 Cadillac he has discovered and says “Holy crap!”

OK, I know that Clark Gable broke a barrier with his utterance in “Gone With the Wind” declaring to Scarlett, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn!”

But we have to have some respect for what our children and grandchildren are exposed to each day.

So I am angry that a television show I have so enjoyed (and that also did a segment on Broken Arrow’s Pickle Factory car shop restoring a classic Auburn) has its star exclaiming this crude phrase.

My question to the readers of The Tulsa World is: Is nothing unacceptable today in the media?

