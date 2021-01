I encourage Congressman Kevin Hern to let us all know publically if his allegations of widespread voter fraud were proven anywhere.

If so, where?

There seems to be a large percentage of the Republican Party who feel the election was rigged, and they deserve the truth from their representatives.

To quote Joe Friday: "Just the facts."

We all so need just the facts.

Louis Gonsalves, Tulsa

