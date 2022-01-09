Letter: Just like stop signs, we need to follow rules on vaccines

We are blessed to live in a free society and free to make our own choices. Whether or not to take the vaccine is a free choice. Please consider these things. The vaccine mandates and mask mandates are just “health” stop signs.

You may choose to run a stop sign, but there will be consequences. You or someone else may be injured or killed by your choice. You are responsible for your choice. You will be held accountable for your choice if you injure others. The stop sign is there to keep all Americans safe.

The same is true for the mandates. If you choose not to abide by the mandates, there are consequences. You may not be allowed to enter a premises or you could lose your job. These laws are no different than the stop sign and are there to protect all Americans.

I was blessed to be raised by amazing parents who insisted that all of us do our part and followed all laws. I stop at stops signs and I wear my mask and I have had all the shots because it is the right thing to do to keep all Americans safe.

Won’t you please consider doing your part? Stop at the sign, wear your mask and get vaccinated for your fellow Americans. Call your primary care physician and follow his advice. This is a no brainer.