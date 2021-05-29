Letter: Joy of reconciliation

When I was in college, there was a campus minister known far and wide as a superb marriage counselor. Students and townsfolk alike would seek his help in saving their marriage.

I once asked him the secret of his success at helping salvage so many seemingly hopeless unions.

"I would try," he told me, "to remind them of the joy of reconciliation."

The joy of reconciliation? Though it can indeed bring joy, reconciliation is serious business.

It is the medicine all of us need but too often fail to take. Such is true in our personal lives, and in our shared life as a community.

As we remember the saddest time in the history of Tulsa, the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, the need for reconciliation should be foremost in our minds.

But it is no wonder that we tend to shy away from that necessary medicine.

Reconciliation requires admitting past wrongs. Even wrongs we did not personally commit. Even wrongs as unspeakably egregious as those that occurred here in 1921.

Reconciliation also requires forgiveness. It can even require, as in the case at hand, forgiving the unforgiveable.