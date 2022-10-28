Letter: Joy Hofmeister was right about crime stats in Oklahoma

I was happy to read the Tulsa World’s recap of the debate between Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt recently.

However, I believe you left us dangling about "crime" and the discussion in the debate. Hofmeister cited the fact that Oklahoma's crime rate is higher than California and New York. Stitt, in a very condescending way, laughed at her and said it was not true.

Luckily, on “Morning Joe” the day after the debate, the entire conversation was played and the actual statistics were cited. Hofmeister was correct! Oklahoma's crime rate is substantially higher than both California and New York.

