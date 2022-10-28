 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Joy Hofmeister was right about crime stats in Oklahoma

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

I was happy to read the Tulsa World’s recap of the debate between Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt recently.

However, I believe you left us dangling about "crime" and the discussion in the debate. Hofmeister cited the fact that Oklahoma's crime rate is higher than California and New York. Stitt, in a very condescending way, laughed at her and said it was not true.

Luckily, on “Morning Joe” the day after the debate, the entire conversation was played and the actual statistics were cited. Hofmeister was correct! Oklahoma's crime rate is substantially higher than both California and New York.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert