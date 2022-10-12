 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Joy Hofmeister lost my vote with her recent election-season special interest pandering.

It’s a practice historically reserved for national politicians who effectively buy votes with the public’s monies, but has led to over 8% inflation, and if measured by past criteria would be close to double.

Federal government deficit spending has led to a $31 trillion dollar debt and yearly trillion-dollar deficits that largely contribute to inflation hurting all. Other special interests afforded by government monopoly/oligopolies are reducing free and open competition and also leading to dollar devaluation at the expense of everyone.

Why doesn’t she tell us about her accomplishments during your tenure as state superintendent? Tell us about increased student proficiency testing, attendance, improvements, better efficiency – like consolidating approximately 600 school districts eliminating administrative overhead and putting more funding into the classrooms? Or even about how she protected our children from pornographic literature in their libraries?

Maybe she can enlighten us on what she proposes as governor to help all Oklahomans, like repealing the misguided securitization utility rate increase and investigate how this obvious price gauging wasn’t prosecuted. Maybe rein in the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, build mental and substance abuse institutional facilities, getting the homeless off the streets – these are real issues that are never fully addressed with anything but rhetoric.

Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey.

We urgently need real leadership with fairness for all.

