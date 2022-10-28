Letter: Joy Hofmeister has this Republican's vote

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; it is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

Joy Hofmeister exhibits this kind of courage. As state superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years, she has been listening and then speaking for the teachers and children of Oklahoma, proving herself an effective leader during very difficult times.

I am confident that as governor, she will continue to show courage for not only the teachers and children, but for all people of Oklahoma. Hofmeister is getting the vote of this registered Republican.

