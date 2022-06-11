Letter: John Wright deserving of re-election as Tulsa County assessor

I am writing this letter in support of the current Tulsa County assessor, John Wright. I have been with the assessor’s office and part of the Assessor’s Association for 24 years. In that time, I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with many assessors, including Wright.

He has not only served his county and his association well, but has become a mentor and a friend to me personally. Wright’s dedication to learning and understanding every aspect of the ad valorem process extends to all of his staff.

Under his leadership, the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office has created and shaped leaders within the office who want to serve the community and the taxpayers with the same heart that Wright has for the people of Tulsa County.

Wright believes in following the law, treating taxpayers fairly and equitably, and doing the right thing all the time. Because of these qualities, the Assessor’s Association elected him onto their executive board, where he serves the association with the same integrity with which he serves his county.

I urge the citizens of Tulsa County to support Wright, my friend, as he seeks re-election as their county assessor.

Editor’s note: Snyder is the Noble County Assessor.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.