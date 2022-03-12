Letter: Joe Biden leading us to high gas prices, high inflation

Thank you, Joe Biden, for taking America from making "America great" to "America last." I know the mainstream media spent four-plus years spreading hate of Trump (they are still spreading hate and fear through misinformation, disinformation, innuendos, and downright lies) to get Joe Biden elected and supported.

If these economic conditions of high gas prices and high inflation have already come into fruition, I ask, what is next for us? Do we have to endure more job losses, more small companies going out of business, more people losing their homes and rent getting higher, in addition to higher cost of living expenses in almost every area of our lives?

Does anyone remember us, the American people? I have been following the political arena for several decades – since before the John F. Kennedy presidency era – and I have not seen this anti-American behavior exhibited so blatantly by our politicians.

One more thing, why does this president and his handlers care more about the border between two countries on the other side of the planet, but not in our country? What is the political agenda behind these decisions, besides undermining the people and this once great country?

I ask those who voted for Biden, would you do that again?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.