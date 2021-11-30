 Skip to main content
Letter: Joe Biden is the worst president in my lifetime
Letter: Joe Biden is the worst president in my lifetime

I can recall living through Jimmy Carter's presidency and thinking he was the worst president in my lifetime.

But now, I know Joe Biden is. Biden has given us high inflation (6.2%) and high gas and food prices. Open borders.

Biden is committed to kill fossil fuels and the many thousands of jobs. Biden has also given us a vice president that has the lowest popularity in history.

Biden ran as a moderate but he has proven to be a fraud. I hope our country makes it to next year's elections.

Featured video:

President Joe Biden announced he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. In remarks unveiling his decision Monday, Biden said, "at this moment of both enormous potential and enormous uncertainty for our economy, we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve." He said Powell has proven that independence and has broad support across the political spectrum.
