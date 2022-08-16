Letter: Joe Biden is getting things done

President Joe Biden is moderate and made a career of working with folks to accomplish things. I hear people parrot a notion that he has done nothing. This is a list of some accomplishments in just a year and a half:

• The American Rescue Plan (COVID stimulus to get us through the pandemic);

• The Infrastructure and Jobs Act (Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump promised this; Biden got it done and big);

• Confirmation of the first Black female Supreme Court justice;

• Gun safety legislation (first firearm legislation in 30 years);

• CHIPS (semiconductor manufacturing and U.S. competitiveness with China);

• NATO expansion to include Finland and Sweden;

• Veterans' health care expansion; and

• Inflation and Reduction Act (now headed to the House, with major provisions to invest in clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, lower health care and drug prices, and reduce the national debt while creating millions of good jobs.

One can disagree on these policies, but it is real progress on an actual agenda. Just because we have a president who doesn't make himself the center of every news cycle doesn’t mean he isn’t finding ways to be effective behind the scenes.

All reports are that this current legislation has been in the works behind the scenes for a year, after most reports said it was dead. This is how presidents should get things done.

