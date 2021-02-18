Letter: Joe Biden has accomplished much in first month

President Joe Biden ran on a promise to be a president for all Americans.
His actions in his first month show that he intends to honor that promise, regardless of politics.
Here’s a short list:
Health care — increased the availability of affordable care;
Virus protection — accelerated the manufacture and distribution of vaccines; created federally funded community vaccination centers; reinstated travel restrictions on hotspot countries; and, centralized management of the federal response;
Jobs— strengthened the “Buy American” Act, closing loopholes and restricting waivers, both of which allowed the purchase of manufactured foreign goods instead of U.S. manufactured goods;
Economy — extended the pause on student loan payments; increased access to food and unemployment benefits; extended moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures; and, laid the foundation for a $15 minimum wage;
Housing — began reversal of Housing and Urban Development policies restricting access to fair housing;
Foreign policy — drastically changed U.S. policy toward Russian interference in our elections and tolerance for Russian cyberattacks on our institutions and businesses;
National security — improved the national security apparatus through policies to improve recruiting and retention;
Ethics — established ethical requirements preventing federal employees from self-dealing and upholding the independence of the Department of Justice.
Regulation — modernized and simplified federal regulatory approval process.
A lot of Oklahomans didn’t vote for Biden. But regardless of political affiliation, we’ll all benefit from what he’s already accomplished.
Some economically, but all will benefit because these policies improve life for all of us, not solely political allies.
