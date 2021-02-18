Letter: Joe Biden has accomplished much in first month

President Joe Biden ran on a promise to be a president for all Americans.

His actions in his first month show that he intends to honor that promise, regardless of politics.

Here’s a short list:

Health care — increased the availability of affordable care;

Virus protection — accelerated the manufacture and distribution of vaccines; created federally funded community vaccination centers; reinstated travel restrictions on hotspot countries; and, centralized management of the federal response;

Jobs— strengthened the “Buy American” Act, closing loopholes and restricting waivers, both of which allowed the purchase of manufactured foreign goods instead of U.S. manufactured goods;

Economy — extended the pause on student loan payments; increased access to food and unemployment benefits; extended moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures; and, laid the foundation for a $15 minimum wage;

Housing — began reversal of Housing and Urban Development policies restricting access to fair housing;