 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joe Biden a poor excuse of a president
0 Comments

Letter: Joe Biden a poor excuse of a president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week's topics: Turning 50. Book banning. The importance of libraries. Olympics getting political.

President Joe Biden was recently asked by Fox News Channel reporter Jacqui Heinrich “Are you waiting for Putin to make the first move?” Biden replied, “What a stupid question.”

When my wife and I were public school teachers, we were instructed to respond to our students’ questions in the following manner: “There is no such thing as a stupid question.”

Biden is the poorest excuse for a president imaginable for everything he has said and done so far.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert