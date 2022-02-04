Letter: Joe Biden a poor excuse of a president

President Joe Biden was recently asked by Fox News Channel reporter Jacqui Heinrich “Are you waiting for Putin to make the first move?” Biden replied, “What a stupid question.”
When my wife and I were public school teachers, we were instructed to respond to our students’ questions in the following manner: “There is no such thing as a stupid question.”
Biden is the poorest excuse for a president imaginable for everything he has said and done so far.
