After the second mass shootings at Michigan State and El Paso, and so many others, it seems we are in a Groundhog Day-repeating loop of horror and grief.

These latest slaughters bring us to near 70 such incidents just this year, and we’re barely past mid-February. This is beyond shameful. It is gross negligence at a national level.

Other countries, like Australia, only had to experience it once before they enacted laws to regulate firearms and outlaw high-powered automatic weapons for the general public. By doing so, they have avoided the repeating loop of tragedy.

But here, where politicians identify themselves as Christians, but block public safety enhancing gun-control laws by spouting weak arguments about Second Amendment rights, we have a very different outcome.

So here’s a question for our Christian-ish politicians: Why does your right to bear arms override another’s right to live in safety? Money, that’s why.

Another question: What would Jesus do? I’m pretty sure he would say to love and to take care of people through public actions and in our private lives.

Jesus would not say arm yourselves out of fear and mistrust of government and others.

I am outraged, and readers should be too. In this country we tout freedom, rights and Christianity with our words, but with our lack of action, we show the world what we truly value — and are effectually enslaved to — wealth above all else, even life itself.

