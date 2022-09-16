Letter: Jena Nelson the better choice for state superintendent

I am concerned about Oklahoma’s public schools for two reasons: they are severely underfunded, and we have a serious teacher shortage.

Ryan Walters will worsen both situations if elected state superintendent. He wants to move public funds to private education in the form of vouchers. He wants to reject federal funding, nearly 10% of our school budgets. As secretary of education, he has already begun phasing the state away from federal money.

Second, he will worsen our teacher shortage. He promotes fear and division, attacking teachers as “indoctrinators.” He threatens to revoke the certificates of teachers whose views he opposes. He has fought to downgrade the accreditation status of districts whose teachers violated the vague wording of House Bill 1775. Many teachers say they will resign if Walters is elected.

Walters is ethics-challenged. The U.S. Department of Education is auditing the state’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds on his watch.

Jena Nelson is by far the better choice for state superintendent: a current Oklahoma public school teacher, and state teacher of the year in 2020. She wants to keep public dollars in our public schools. She wants to support our teachers.

The only way to get her elected is for all who care about public education in Oklahoma to vote, and to share information with others. Yes, she is a Democrat, and people should look at the facts and cross party lines to vote for her if they feel she is the best choice for Oklahoma’s children.

