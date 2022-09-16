 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Jena Nelson the better choice for state superintendent

  • 0

What it is like being part of the "super duper minority" in Oklahoma's state Senate? Sen. Jo Anna Dossett (D-Tulsa) of District 35, talks with Ginnie Graham and author Barry Friedman in this week's bonus podcast.

I am concerned about Oklahoma’s public schools for two reasons: they are severely underfunded, and we have a serious teacher shortage.

Ryan Walters will worsen both situations if elected state superintendent. He wants to move public funds to private education in the form of vouchers. He wants to reject federal funding, nearly 10% of our school budgets. As secretary of education, he has already begun phasing the state away from federal money.

Second, he will worsen our teacher shortage. He promotes fear and division, attacking teachers as “indoctrinators.” He threatens to revoke the certificates of teachers whose views he opposes. He has fought to downgrade the accreditation status of districts whose teachers violated the vague wording of House Bill 1775. Many teachers say they will resign if Walters is elected.

Walters is ethics-challenged. The U.S. Department of Education is auditing the state’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds on his watch.

People are also reading…

Jena Nelson is by far the better choice for state superintendent: a current Oklahoma public school teacher, and state teacher of the year in 2020. She wants to keep public dollars in our public schools. She wants to support our teachers.

The only way to get her elected is for all who care about public education in Oklahoma to vote, and to share information with others. Yes, she is a Democrat, and people should look at the facts and cross party lines to vote for her if they feel she is the best choice for Oklahoma’s children.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert