Letter: Jena Nelson is the right choice for state superintendent

If Ryan Walters is elected as state superintendent, we will be raising children with braces on their brains.

First let me state my belief that superintendent candidates should not be elected by political association. However, that is how we are set up in the state of Oklahoma. I have read as much information as possible on both candidates, Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters, and the contrast is both startling and chilling.

While both candidates have experience in their fields, the next few years will be challenging due to recent legislation that appears to be driving teachers away from our schools. Current legislation curbs education in basics such as history, English and civics. Book banning further exacerbates the mind-numbing of our schools.

Walters’ comments make me fear a dystopian and oppressive future for our children. His idea of requiring teachers to undergo patriotic training offered by a small, ultra-conservative, Hillsdale College is authoritarian and will further deplete our population of teachers.

Please vote for Nelson and get our school systems back on the right track.

