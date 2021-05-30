 Skip to main content
Letter: Jealousy and racism behind Tulsa Race Massacre
The Tulsa Race Massacre is a big part of history. If we don’t learn about it, then we can’t learn from our mistakes.

The killing of many Black, innocent, Greenwood lives is mainly because of jealousy and racism.

Usually, a lot of things were segregated like water fountains, towns, etc. Things for Black people would be worse than what white people would get.

Greenwood was a rich, Black neighborhood, which was unusual. That explains why it was massacred.

Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.
