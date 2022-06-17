Letter: Jan. 6 plot was worse than Wategate

The events and consequences surrounding former President Richard Nixon and the 1972 Watergate break-in and cover-up used to be a big deal. Today, they pale in comparison to the events and consequences surrounding former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our government.

With Watergate, Nixon condoned and perhaps encouraged a handful of people to break into an office and steal some documents while no one was present. With Jan. 6, Trump condoned and encouraged many hundreds of people to break into the Capitol building and threaten lives while all of Congress and the vice president were present.

With Watergate, Nixon lied to the FBI and others about the events. With Jan. 6, Trump lied to the entire American people. With Watergate, Nixon's own Republican Party recognized the seriousness of his actions and were ready to support impeachment. With Jan. 6, Trump's own Republican Party refused to recognize the seriousness of his actions and squashed impeachment.

With Watergate, Nixon decided to resign rather than be impeached. With Jan. 6, Trump decided to try to never leave office, even after his defeat.

Will American voters continue to let this "progression" continue?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.