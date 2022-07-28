Letter: Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing

Do our Oklahoma political representatives actually want to do what is right for their country? Are they willing to put country above self, defend the Constitution and carry out their oath to protect our country from enemies both foreign and domestic?

If the answer is yes, then you would think they all would want to know who and what led to the events that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, and get to the bottom of what can only be described as an attempted coup against our country.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, “the fighter,” publicly stated he is not watching the hearings (no reason given). U.S. Sen. James Lankford claims the hearings are “Hollywood produced.” He must be too busy protecting our country by making trips with Ted Cruz for photo ops at the border wall to watch the proceedings.

Certainly patriots like John McCain, Liz Cheney, Ronald Reagan and Abe Lincoln would understand how heroic it is to bury your head in the sand because knowing the truth might require standing up for your country instead of a twice impeached former president.

For the good of our country and the sake of our children’s future, the Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing for all students prior to graduation and for all legislators before taking office.

To quote Winston Churchill, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

