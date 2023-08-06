Some people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, D.C., have been held for more than 900 days without going to trial.

Nine hundred days! Such lengthy pretrial detention violates our Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.

When Americans were taken hostage in 1979 in Iran, they were released after 444 days.

The Jan. 6 defendants say that their interminable detention is a government tactic to coerce a guilty plea.

No matter what we think of the Jan. 6 mess, we should all be shocked and gravely concerned when our government abuses innocent-until-proven-guilty citizens in violation of our Constitution.

