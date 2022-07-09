 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jan. 6 committee is exposing misdeeds behind Capitol riot

The Jan. 6 committee is performing in an exemplary manner, reconstructing the timeline of what occurred and when.

It is exposing which individuals participated and to what extent they were involved in the attempted coup from information provided by important Republican sources among others.

As the investigation continues it will be interesting to see when the sycophants, enablers and pardon seekers become aware of the futility of rearranging the deck chairs on the Trumptanic.

