Letter: Jan. 6 Capitol riot was, indeed, a violent attack

I do not understand how anyone watching the newsreels of the attack on the U.S. Capitol one year ago can possibly state that it was not a riot and was not violent.

That position is indefensible and frankly just stupid. Anyone who believes that is at best obtuse and at worst just denying the facts for political purposes.

The facts are that thousands of people, many armed, attacked the building that is the seat of government for the United States, overwhelmed the Capital Police, forced their entry into the building by breaking down doors and windows, threatened the lives of U.S. senators and members of Congress, caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, and in the process, 5 people lost their lives.

It took having armed forces to get the building cleared and the number of laws that were broken is endless. Hundreds of people have already been prosecuted and many will spend time in jail.

You can argue about who organized the event, who supported the event, and why it took so long to suppress. But I find it impossible for anyone to claim it was a peaceful protest and not a riot and an act of violence.