Letter: Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows need to defend values of truth, justice

As the Jan. 6 investigation unfolds I am not sure there is a way to get a report for the citizens to understand the complexity of the threat to American democracy.

American character and values are based on truth and justice and citizens don't understand why the terms are being exploited. Understanding the intelligence, data, and unknown motives that were present that day is a difficult job.

What were the actions, thoughts and beliefs of all the people that have knowledge about the attack on the Capitol at a magnitude for lethal obstruction and insurrection?

Our democracy is called a republic, but if it is to be safe and progress forward it will only be with truth and justice. However, right now chaos, fear and threats to democracy are being exploited by conspiracy theories, propaganda, misinformation, politics and politicians with many untruths and false beliefs.

Americans must not be misled by these fantasy statements and conclusions. Truth and justice are the values that prove American democracy belongs to the citizens. E Pluribus Unum, out of many one. The solidarity is living in freedom in a democracy/republic, the United States, one nation for all.