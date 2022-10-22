 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jan. 6 Capitol riot has made me a single-issue voter

After years of resisting the idea of becoming a single-issue voter, I find I have become one.

I am resolved to consider any candidate disqualified who takes the position that the 2020 presidential election was somehow “stolen.” Further, any person having anything having to do with attempting to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power is a deal-breaker for me.

It doesn’t matter if such interference took the form of a phony vote on the floor of Congress, or the violent traitorous activity on Jan. 6, 2020, or the ongoing attempts to suppress voting.

To insist that fraud altered the outcome of the election after 61 courts have rejected such meritless claims, when the Trump administration’s top cybersecurity official declared the 2020 election “the most secure in American history,” and then fail to accumulate evidence of fraud or make such materials open to public scrutiny is outrageous.

Reportedly, two-thirds of registered Republicans have accepted this fantasy on the say-so of President Donald Trump and his machine.

The thing is, I don’t believe most successful politicians really believe Trump’s claims. Instead, to cynically persuade enough “true believers” to hold on to or accumulate power, politicians pretend like they are believers as well.

If a candidate actually does believe, that’s just as disqualifying. Regardless, those who support Trump’s big lie are big liars. The preservation of our democratic republic is my single issue.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

