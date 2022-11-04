 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: James Lankford is the real deal

All we've seen in the past two years is the higher cost of groceries, more reliance on foreign countries for energy that we can produce right here in Oklahoma, and a backward set of ideas to keep America safe.

James Lankford has not let the bad policies coming from Washington stop him from digging in and getting to work to solve the problems that are impacting us. From his social media pages it's easy to see he's been to every corner of the state to hear from Oklahomans about the issues that are impacting them, their families and their communities the most.

Lankford is the real deal. He is serving our state well and I recommend to all of my fellow Tulsans to support him on Nov. 8. He is exactly what Oklahoma needs to represent us in Washington, D.C.

