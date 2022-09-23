Letter: I've never taught CRT, but I have sought to teach students the truth

I am a 78-year-old, white, male teacher at McLain High School for Science and Technology. I have never been asked to teach “critical race theory,” but I understand that means teaching history that purportedly makes certain students uncomfortable about their race.

To the contrary, I affirm and practice throughout my classes that every student, of any skin color, is infinitely worthy and valuable. To refuse to inquire honestly about history in order to understand the present and mold a better future is like looking into a mirror and not liking what you see.

After getting mad at the mirror (if one hasn’t petulantly broken it), one can either refuse to look again, in effect accepting what was unattractive, or change it for the better. The future is important to me because, as the late teacher/astronaut Christa McAuliffe, said, “I touch the future. I teach.”

