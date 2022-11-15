 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I've got some questions about Gov. Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt spent $2.6 million in taxpayer money to purchase hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 outbreak. After it sat on the shelf for a lengthy period of time, it was reported the medicine would be sent back to the vendor and Oklahoma might recover part of the money. Did that happen?

The state of Oklahoma paid a company, Swadley’s B-B-Q, over $16 million for restaurants at several state parks. Was any of this money recovered? Many articles in the paper cover that situation; is it still in the courts?

Stitt’s wife wrecked and damaged two state vehicles. Did the Stitts reimburse the state for this?

Editor’s note: In an agreement with the drug maker, the state was set to receive reimbursement in five installments for hydroxychloroquine that was properly stored and in good condition. The Swadley’s B-B-Q expenditures incurred by the state Tourism Department is being investigated, and litigation between the state and the restaurant business is ongoing.

