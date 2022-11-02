Letter: I've got concerns about Joy Hofmeister

One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmeister is challenging current Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmeister’s tenure.

One of the most startling positions claimed by a candidate for governor is what Hofmeister’s spokesperson for the state Department of Education had to say about the bathroom use in in our state schools.

She states, “Oklahoma Public Schools must allow students to use the bathroom of their choice based on gender identity, and cannot restrict bathroom access based on biological gender.” Hofmeister later dodged the question when she said, “It is important that we continue to focus on the fact that many of the kids in Oklahoma are bullied.”

This could be two separate issues, with the regular bullying issue being something that has been going on for years and that is part of our growing up and learning to defend ourselves.

Another thing that has crept into the conversation of the governor’s race is that about the teacher shortage in Oklahoma.

Hofmeister said she had a plan that would pay college students during the teaching phase of their degree program. This would only touch a small group of teaching candidates a year. There are many potential teachers some with PhD’s or some master’s degrees that want to teach.

