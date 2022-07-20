Letter: I've done the math on inflation, and what I found is indefensible

In trying to get an understanding of the 9.1% rise in costs of today as compared to prices last year, I looked at a product I buy on a regular basis.

For years I have bought Best Choice brand 100% Columbian ground coffee. I would pay about $9 for a 34.5 ounce can. I still pay about $9 a can, but now I only get 24 ounces. I had been paying about 26 cents per ounce, but now it is about 37.5 cents per ounce. That is about a 44% increase, over four times the 9.1% inflation rate.

Now those that balk at this as some sort of exception are those that want to project some sort of rationale that coffee is somehow different. However, I could make this same case for nearly every grocery product I buy today. I have done the math and unfortunately what the math reveals is not pretty. It is just plain wrong and indefensible.

Oil is the same way. It is not the market that dictates the price per barrel, it is the oil people who manipulate the values of oil, gas, diesel and other petroleum based products. Do the math.

