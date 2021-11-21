Letter: It's time to scrap the filibuster

The Senate filibuster policy is not in the U.S. Constitution. The filibuster policy originated in the 1870s as an attempt by southern state Senators to prevent civil rights progress after the Civil War.

Our founding fathers intended for the Senate to be the legislative body that would be required to debate proposed legislation in full view of the citizens of our country. Under U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's long and painfully inept leadership, the filibuster is being used to stall and kill progressive legislation that is supported by the majority of the citizens of our country.

However, because the 1% benefactors of both parties are not in favor of paying their fair share of taxes to pay for programs which would benefit 80% of U.S. citizens, the Senate leadership of both parties gathered behind closed doors to craft legislation that is acceptable to their wealthy campaign donors – the millionaire and billionaire class.

The filibuster ensures that the legislation designed to benefit the majority of Americans will be watered down in order to be acceptable to the 1% minority of wealthy campaign donors.

The results of this broken policy are evidenced by the infamous Republican "trickle-down tax cuts" that have proven to be an outright fraud perpetrated on the middle class citizens of our country.