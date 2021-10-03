Letter: It's time to review your Medicare Part D options, and LIFE Senior Services can help

It is that time of the year again: Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

It is very important for all seniors on Medicare to review their Part D prescription drug coverage every year to ensure they are getting the most effective coverage for the price.

This review is important because each year the insurance companies can change their premium rates, the drugs they cover and the co-pay the enrollee pays – so the plan you are on in 2021 may not be the best plan for you in 2022.

There is free counseling help available from LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa's United Way agencies.

LIFE has qualified counseling staff and volunteers to help. And the counseling is available by appointment, so no need to spend hours waiting at a "first come, first served" location.

Due to COVID-19, limited appointments will be held in person, but scheduled telephone appointments are also encouraged.

Just call 918-664-9000 extension 1189 to make an appointment for your free, personal in-person or over-the-telephone review session.

Doing this brings peace of mind; you will find out if your current plan is still the best one for you in 2022.