It’s time. Oklahoma cannot afford to allow State Superintendent Ryan Walters continue to humiliate, offend and disgrace the citizens of this state any longer.

He has — this time — spoken words that go beyond false. He has offended African Americans, their ancestors and all citizens of all color of our state by saying the Tulsa Race Massacre can be taught in schools, but “not tie it to the skin color and say the skin color determines it (“Ryan Walters denies saying Tulsa Race Massacre was not about race,“ July 7).”

It’s time. It’s time he be removed from his position immediately by those in legislative power or by any other means. Oklahoma has become a national and international embarrassment beyond description.

As someone calling himself a Christian and wanting a mandate that those values must be taught in our school, he has just destroyed his very Christian rhetoric.

Our state, and especially our African American citizens, are still attempting to heal and learn from this traumatic massacre. He cannot be allowed to minimize or edit any of the facts. He is out of control and beyond offensive.

Let’s make this right. It’s time to step in and remove this individual from power and remove his opportunity to continue to hurt and stir up more pain.

As a white individual I personally apologize for Ryan Walters’ words to all of those who are once again hurting.

It’s time, Oklahoma.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.