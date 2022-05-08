Letter: It's time to get rid of the death penalty

In these past few weeks, a Tulsa County jury returned a death sentence. While Oklahoma remains near the top in use of capital punishment, the future of the death penalty remains quite uncertain.

Currently, the death penalty is outlawed in 23 states, three have declared a moratorium, and over 140 countries have abolished it. Most religious denominations oppose it, and according to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, 4% of those who have been executed have been found to be innocent.

Since 1973, 186 people have been released from death row due to “actual innocence.” Since 1981, seven Oklahomans were found to be innocent prior to execution. In addition, there have been 31 Oklahoma exonerations in non-capital cases since 1993, including 17 sentences from “life” or “life-without-parole” sentences.

There is also no statistical evidence the death penalty prevents crime. In fact, in states without capital punishment, the murder rate is lower. In addition, it is discriminatory. Forty-two percent of death row inmates are black, despite making up 12% of the population. Collectively demonstrated, our justice system is indeed fallible.

Arguments for and against the death penalty have been forcefully made many times. America once thought slavery was acceptable and that neither women nor Native Americans should vote. Americans evolved.

Considering the issues on how executions are carried out, actual innocence and police misconduct, the continued use of the death penalty should give pause. It is time for Oklahomans to evolve once again.

