Letter: It's time to dump the Electoral College

The big lie is ruining our country. President Joe Biden won the popular vote by some 7 million votes. There have been countless investigations into voter fraud, with almost no results of fraud found.
Our country is a democracy, not a developing country where lies and deceit rule. President Donald Trump and his cronies lie every day. Don’t be deceived.
The popular vote of the people should be the final say in our elections. It’s time for the Electoral College to end.
