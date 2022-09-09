Letter: It's time to ask our leaders and ourselves: Whose side are you on?

At a recent political rally, President Joe Biden finally asked the question on a lot of people’s minds: “Whose side are you on?”

It was directed at politicians who attempted to discredit and defund the FBI, Centers for Disease Control, IRS, Department of Justice, and CIA. It was directed at those propagating or condoning violence to overturn the results of a free and fair election, or those continuing to support the previous president in spite of a mountain of evidence he is not fit to hold public office.

That mountain includes obstruction of justice, inciting mob violence to commit sedition, witness tampering, election interference, illegal solicitation of aid from a foreign agent during an election, misappropriation of public funds, breaking campaign finance laws, perjury, insurance, wire and tax fraud, and, most recently, the illegal handling of top-secret government documents.

Voters should now ask the so-called “law and order” Republicans, like Oklahoma’s congressional delegation who continue to adamantly support a very corrupt ex-president, whose side are you on?

Their claim of support for everyday Americans rings hollow in the face of their blind obedience to a leader of unprecedented corruption. So now the question falls on the voters. Whose side will you be on?

Will you choose to support candidates who proclaim allegiance to a potential felon or consider voting for new leadership far more inclined to actually represent everyday Americans? This election is not about right versus left, Democrat versus Republican. It’s about right versus wrong, freedom versus tyranny. So, whose side will you be on?

