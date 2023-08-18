The current uproar over the State Superintendent Ryan Walters' threat to downgrade the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools might have only made a late night talk show host's opening comedy monologue in simpler times, but sadly, today it is not a joke.

If something is said loud enough and with enough numbers and percentages thrown in to muddy the waters for the local listener, it might be viewed as gospel here, and that can be very hard to recover from, whether what was said was truth or not.

Working hard to get the most possible out of any opportunity for learning is what I consider to be the best way to get an education. That still holds true. The fact that local residents and parents who care deeply about their communities, children and future citizens come together to oversee this school system is also true as it was then, and is how it should be.

A large urban school system will have problems; it is as inherent with this type of organization as it is with any other business, church or state office. It is the right and responsibility of the local sector to govern and make decisions with the knowledge of their community, it's past and plans for the future.

Please support our local school authorities who truly want the best for Tulsa's children.

