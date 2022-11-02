Letter: It's the GOP, and not Democrats, that create bigger budget deficits

It seems as if Gov. Kevin Stitt and other Republican candidates think that the worst thing they can accuse their opponents of is approving of the Biden administration. They especially complain about the economy.

Many of us take issue with that, including Heather Cox Richardson in her Oct. 21 column, which has provided much of the following information.

With the Biden administration, we have added 10 million jobs and unemployment has dropped to 3.5%, which is a 50-year low. The country has added almost 700,000 manufacturing jobs. We are also rebuilding our roads, bridges and ports, thanks to recent infrastructure legislation.

History shows that Democrats’ spending programs do not support Republicans’ insistence that social welfare programs increase the federal deficit. This year, the deficit fell by $1.4 trillion, the largest ever decline in the federal deficit. Last year’s drop was $350 billion.

“According to PolitiFact, Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan have exploded deficits, while Democrats have brought deficits down,” Richardson wrote. “Reagan sent the deficit from $70 billion to $175 billion. George H.W. Bush took it to $300 billion. Bill Clinton – with help from Bush’s willingness to raise taxes – got the deficit to zero. George W. Bush took it back up to $1.2 trillion with unfunded wars. Barack Obama cut that back to $600 billion. Trump and the Republicans added $400 billion to the deficit, primarily because of their $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and for corporations.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.