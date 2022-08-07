 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's not that people don't want to work; it's people don't want to pay

You hear no one wants to work anymore all the time these days, but it's really no one wants to pay anymore. I heard the best example of what we are facing today.

There was a guy who openly said, "If I were to take $5,000 to a local car dealership and tried to buy a car, they would turn me down, I wouldn't say ‘no one wants to sell cars anymore,’” That's what we are facing – it's not an environment of no one wants to work anymore; it's a realization that no one wants to trade in their time for less than it's worth.

Before my generation, people weren't paid well either, but they were paid better than my generation currently. You could get a house and an education cheaper than today.

The generation before them you could have a true minimum wage if you wanted, which was established to give a comfortable living wage to support a family of four with relative ease and with only one income.

The minimum wage of President Franklin D. Roosevelt needs to be re-established in its original form and not in the corporate socialist form it exists as today, which makes regular citizens essentially indentured servants.

You want people to work? You want family values to come back? Then pay people the real minimum wage and not the insult to their dignity that is the federal minimum wage.

