Letter: It's a turnpike

On the front page of the Dec. 25 Tulsa World's Money and Work section was a story entitled "Dynamic initiatives” which provided the top 10 business stories of 2022.

I have a correction to the story about the opening of the "Gilcrease Expressway.” This story states, “The new turnpike will facilitate travel between Interstate 44 and U.S. 412.”

The correction I propose is a change in the word “Expressway” in the title to “Turnpike.” In fact, sections of all the roads mentioned in this story are turnpikes.

It’s very difficult to get out of Tulsa, in any direction, that does not involve turnpikes. The citizens of Tulsa have been taken advantage of by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

The least the Tulsa World can do is own this fact and recognize the falsehood perpetrated on our citizens when this road was originally proposed as an expressway rather than as a turnpike as they later made it.

