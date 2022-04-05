 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It's a race to see who can be the most outrageous

  • 0

It seems to me that the internet has spawned a lot of people who want to do nothing but damage our democracy, destroy tolerance and vilify anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

Re-reading Bob Doucette’s column about this subject (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 11), it makes me wonder how so many “religious” institutions can call themselves Christian.

This country was founded on freedom of religion and separation of church and state, and yet we have ex-Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn at the Reawakening America conference saying, “If we’re going to have one nation under God, which we must, we must have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God.”

Jackson Lahmeyer, a Republican and a church minister, is challenging U.S. Sen. James Lankford in his re-election bid. His social media posts make inflammatory statements, including attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him a “mass murderer” and accusing him of “crimes against humanity.” Fauci and his family have had death threats and been under extreme stress when all he is doing is trying to keep the public calm and informed.

People are also reading…

We have to have freedom of choice, but those choices affect others as well as ourselves.

What is the ultimate purpose of this hate? To see who can be the most outrageous, therefore the most noticed?

Please, let’s not go back to Henry VIII’s time. Isn’t that why the pilgrims came to America?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert