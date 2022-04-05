Letter: It's a race to see who can be the most outrageous

It seems to me that the internet has spawned a lot of people who want to do nothing but damage our democracy, destroy tolerance and vilify anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

Re-reading Bob Doucette’s column about this subject (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 11), it makes me wonder how so many “religious” institutions can call themselves Christian.

This country was founded on freedom of religion and separation of church and state, and yet we have ex-Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn at the Reawakening America conference saying, “If we’re going to have one nation under God, which we must, we must have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God.”

Jackson Lahmeyer, a Republican and a church minister, is challenging U.S. Sen. James Lankford in his re-election bid. His social media posts make inflammatory statements, including attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him a “mass murderer” and accusing him of “crimes against humanity.” Fauci and his family have had death threats and been under extreme stress when all he is doing is trying to keep the public calm and informed.

We have to have freedom of choice, but those choices affect others as well as ourselves.

What is the ultimate purpose of this hate? To see who can be the most outrageous, therefore the most noticed?

Please, let’s not go back to Henry VIII’s time. Isn’t that why the pilgrims came to America?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.