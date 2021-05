It is important to learn about Black Wall Street to show how white people were racist to Black people.

The event that took place before the Tulsa Race Massacre was all about a woman in an elevator who said she was assaulted.

No one saw any proof of what happened or tried to find people who saw the event.

Ariel Moctezuma-Bustos, 13

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.