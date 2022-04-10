Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed Oklahoma is the answer. He said Oklahoma is an energy powerhouse, ready to meet an increased demand in oil and gas. Really?

I guess he doesn’t recall February 2021 when Oklahoma’s natural gas prices were the highest. Demand surged from customers and electric utilities needed gas to generate electricity. Natural gas equipment froze and many gas producers couldn’t fulfill their contracts. They used up their storage and were forced to buy on the spot market.

More than 50 natural gas producers and traders sold billions of dollars in natural gas to Oklahoma utilities in February 2021.

The largest suppliers were not from Oklahoma: NextEra Energy Marketing, Southwest Energy, Tenaska Marketing, Koch Energy, and Macquarie Energy.

The Corporation Commission will require utility companies to list a separate line item on gas and electric bills to identify the monthly charge for fuel costs from February 2021 for the next 25 to 28 years.

How is this not price-gouging during a declared emergency? If we are an energy powerhouse as Stitt declared, why isn’t he standing up and doing something about this instead of saddling every Oklahoman to higher utility bills for the next 25 to 28 years?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

