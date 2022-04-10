 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

  • 0

Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed Oklahoma is the answer. He said Oklahoma is an energy powerhouse, ready to meet an increased demand in oil and gas. Really?

I guess he doesn’t recall February 2021 when Oklahoma’s natural gas prices were the highest. Demand surged from customers and electric utilities needed gas to generate electricity. Natural gas equipment froze and many gas producers couldn’t fulfill their contracts. They used up their storage and were forced to buy on the spot market.

More than 50 natural gas producers and traders sold billions of dollars in natural gas to Oklahoma utilities in February 2021.

The largest suppliers were not from Oklahoma: NextEra Energy Marketing, Southwest Energy, Tenaska Marketing, Koch Energy, and Macquarie Energy.

The Corporation Commission will require utility companies to list a separate line item on gas and electric bills to identify the monthly charge for fuel costs from February 2021 for the next 25 to 28 years.

People are also reading…

How is this not price-gouging during a declared emergency? If we are an energy powerhouse as Stitt declared, why isn’t he standing up and doing something about this instead of saddling every Oklahoman to higher utility bills for the next 25 to 28 years?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert