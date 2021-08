I wonder how many other people are waiting on their IRS refund.

We filed on May 28 and still our refund has not been processed.

There is a website to check on refunds, and the result is the same every day: "Your refund is still being processed."

We e-filed with a certified tax accountant.

I wonder where all of our Republican leaders are on this issue.

Paula Long, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.